Special weather statement in effect for London area

Travel conditions could be "hazardous" Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. Dozens of school bus routes were cancelled earlier in the day.

Snow associated with a storm system moved across the region Tuesday morning, and changed to heavy rainfall across much of southern Ontario.

About 15-25 mm of rain is expected, but the rain should ease by Tuesday evening.

The difficult travel conditions mainly affected morning commuters due to the snow, but those travelling in the afternoon and evening may be impacted by the rain.

Environment Canada warns that motorists should expect difficult driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has also issued a water safety and watershed conditions statement indicated that higher than normal creek flows with unsafe banks are possible.

Counties included in the special weather statement

London-Middlesex

Grey-Bruce

Huron-Perth

Elgin

Sarnia-Lambton

Oxford-Brant

Also in Grey-Bruce, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, and Tobermory area is under a snowfall warning.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers late this evening and overnight. A few flurries or rain showers beginning before morning. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming east 20 gusting to 40 early this evening then southwest 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low plus 1.

Wednesday: Flurries. Flurries or a few rain showers in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High zero.

Friday: Cloudy. High minus 1.

Saturday: Snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 7.