Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Huron County OPP and the Town of Goderich are putting in proactive measures to “help ensure the highest level of community safety for all residents and visitors to the community,” an OPP release states.
Hundreds of car enthusiasts took over Wasaga Beach in August. Town officials said participants in the car rally raced through streets, damaged property and created chaos in the town.
OPP intercepted online discussions suggesting a similar unsanctioned car rally could be coming to Goderich.
In preparation, OPP restricted access to and from Courthouse Square to Kingston Street and West Street only as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Physical barriers will be in place preventing car access onto Courthouse square from all other roadways.
Currently, all other roadways remain open within the town.
Huron County OPP Insp. Jason Youman said the town and police have collaborated on a plan to address the possible rally with a measured police response including high visibility.
“The message is you’re not welcome here,” Youman said in a video posted to Twitter. “We are interested in promoting public safety, community safety. We welcome visitors to the town of Goderich and the County of Huron. But these unsanctioned events we don’t want them here.”
He said participants could be facing fines in the hundreds to thousands of dollars range, and those using a vehicle for unsanctioned purposes could face tow charges and licence suspension.
Police say the public should check ahead for further road closure information and monitor local media for information and alternate routes.
Huron County OPP is encouraging residents who witness illegal or dangerous activities to contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 for emergencies. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
