LONDON, ONT. -- A study in London is suggesting that injection drug users prescribed controlled-release hydromorphone are three times more likely to develop a serious bacterial heart infection called endocarditis.

The study, released by the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University, builds on evidence that some controlled-release opioids may lead to a higher risk of infectious disease among those who inject drugs.

“There’s been a global increase in infectious diseases among persons who inject drugs and our research suggests that controlled-release prescription opioids may be a major culprit,” says Dr. Michael Silverman, associate scientist at Lawson.

“We now have evidence that suggests the injection of controlled-release hydromorphone is increasing the spread of HIV, hepatitis C and endocarditis in Canada.”

The researchers pulled from Ontario health data for hospital admissions related to injection drug use between 2006 and 2015.

Of 60,529 admissions, 733 patients had infective endocarditis. The team found that regions with high hydromorphone prescription rates had more than double the cases of infective endocarditis when compared to regions with low prescription rates

“Added to the existing data, these findings make a compelling argument for the role of controlled-release hydromorphone in the growing risk of infective endocarditis among persons who inject drugs,” says Dr. Matthew Weir, assistant professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Opioids are often manufactured as controlled-release or ‘slow-release’ capsules to prevent rapid absorption of the drug. Properties in the capsules help to spread pain relief over a longer period of time.

“It’s important that people are aware of the infectious risks of injecting opioids and, if necessary, practice harm reduction techniques,” says Silverman.

“We’ve found you can use a cigarette lighter to destroy bacteria and viruses by heating the cooker used to prepare the drug for about 10 seconds or until the mixture bubbles. We’ve termed the technique ‘cook your wash.’”

The team believes these findings could also explain the increase in infectious complications in the U.S. and other countries where controlled-release hydromorphone is not on the market.