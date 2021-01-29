Advertisement
Snow squalls cause traffic headaches on London, Ont.-area roads
A car and a transport truck collided near Western University in London, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Source: Rasha Ibrahim / Facebook)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Snow squalls and slippery roads left behind a rash of crashes and closures in the London region on Friday morning.
Middlesex OPP reported a number of jackknifed tractor trailers on Highway 401, which at one point shut down a section of the roadway in the area of Highbury Avenue.
Inside the city, there were several fender benders, including one on Western Road that left a car under a tractor trailer.
There were no reports of serious injuries in any of the crashes.
In a post on Twitter, the City of London said all plows were out working to clear the snow, and there would be no overnight parking allowed on Friday night.