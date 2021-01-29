MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Snow squalls and slippery roads left behind a rash of crashes and closures in the London region on Friday morning.

Middlesex OPP reported a number of jackknifed tractor trailers on Highway 401, which at one point shut down a section of the roadway in the area of Highbury Avenue.

#MiddlesexOPP continue to deal with collisions as a result of #squalls on local roads in @CountyMiddlesex. Jackknifed tractor trailer #Hwy401 westbound at Highbury Ave. Highbury exit closed as well as slow and middle lanes. Please slow down and practice #patience in the area ^jh pic.twitter.com/q29LTWqdAG — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 29, 2021

Inside the city, there were several fender benders, including one on Western Road that left a car under a tractor trailer.

There were no reports of serious injuries in any of the crashes.

In a post on Twitter, the City of London said all plows were out working to clear the snow, and there would be no overnight parking allowed on Friday night.