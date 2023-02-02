Snow squall warning lifted, frigid temperatures to impact London region

According to Environment Canada, a snow squall warning issued earlier in the afternoon for the London, Ont. region has been lifted.

Snow squall warnings previously issued for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth however remain in effect. In addition, extreme cold warnings remain in effect for both counties.

Hazards of 15 to 25 cm of snow accumulation and wind gusts of up to 50 to 70 km/h are possible in Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth, and will make conditions dangerous as blowing snow and heavy snow accumulate and reduce visibility.

The timing for this event is expected to begin Thursday night and ending Friday evening.

MLHU issues cold weather alert

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.

The MLHU alert will come into effect just after midnight with Environment Canada forecasting wind chills that are expected to reach -30 in some areas Thursday night into Friday morning.

After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills may reach minus 30 again Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“With a milder winter season so far, these drastic changes in temperature can take a negative toll on our bodies and our health if we aren’t properly protected,” says Food Safety & Healthy Environments Manager, David Pavletic. “We continue to advise people to limit the time they spend outdoors when it gets this cold, but if you have to be outside, dress appropriately for the conditions and make sure to cover exposed skin.”

The alert will remain in place until these values climb above the MLHU’s threshold of -20 C.

A number of warming centres are open across the city, including South London Community Centre and public libraries.

Cold weather alerts are issued when forecast temperatures are expected to drop to -15 C or lower, or when Environment Canada advises that wind chill values are expected to be -20 or lower.