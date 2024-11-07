Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
Next week, the Community and Protective Services Committee will consider a request by city staff to demolish the vacant commercial building at 1154 Hamilton Rd. (at the corner of Gore Road) because it poses a safety concern to the neighbourhood.
“[It’s] a public safety danger in terms of the structure itself,” explained Coun. Hadleigh McAlister. “We have a lot of calls in terms of break-ins, illegal dumping, and most recently in October there was a fire in the building.”
The large commercial building was most recently the Roast Buffet Restaurant, but has also been a bingo hall and a grocery store in the past.
Its windows are smashed, and broken glass covers the ground outside the front door.
Piles of illegally dumped soil and several bags of garbage can be spotted along the fence line.
It’s boarded-up with plywood, but neighbour Mike Gahan said people still manage to get inside and onto the roof.
Vacant commercial building at 1154 Hamilton Rd. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
“Get rid of it!” he told CTV News. “Either get something else in there or [demolish it]. The building's been here forever. It's just causing issues.”
In September 2023, the city issued a property standards order about the condition of the building’s exterior.
However, a staff report states that the problems have not been addressed, “Staff have continually attempted to have the property owners take stewardship over this building for some time now.”
McAlister agrees with a recommendation by city staff that the building be demolished and the cost added to the property tax bill.
“We've reached the point where getting [the owners] to actually improve the property itself is just not working,” he admitted.
The outlook for the property appeared much brighter a year-and-a-half ago.
In April 2023, Lynphyl Homes successfully had the property rezoned to accommodate 34 stacked townhouse units—but now the phone number on the website of the Hamilton-based company’s is no longer in service.
“Obviously the market has cooled a little bit, so in this case I would like to see this structure come down,” McAlister added. “But we ultimately want the site to be redeveloped for the residential rezoning it was approved for.”
The Community and Protective Services Committee will consider authorizing demolition at a meeting Nov. 11.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
What Donald Trump's election victory could mean for Canada
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, telling her supporters that her 'heart is full.'
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform, but stopped short of ordering people to stay off the app.
Newfoundland hockey player suspended, banned from local arena after off-ice fight with fan
A combination of a thrown stick and thrown punches have given a senior hockey player in Newfoundland a three-game suspension and an indefinite ban from one of his league's six arenas.
Controversial Australian Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' retires from competition
Australian breaker Rachael Gunn has told a Sydney radio station that she plans to retire from competition just three months after her unconventional routine at the Paris Olympics led to her being ridiculed and spawned conspiracy theories about how she qualified for the Games.
Sleepy during the day? You may be at higher risk for a pre-dementia syndrome, study finds
If you find yourself sleepy during your daily activities in your older age, you may need to consider it more than an inconvenience — since the fatigue may indicate you’re at higher risk for developing a condition that can lead to dementia, a new study has found.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
"Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win," U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in her concession speech.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.