A string of sunny days and above seasonal temperatures
Cooler temperatures return to the region on Thursday but lots of sunshine comes with it.
"We'll start with a bit of cloud cover first thing in the morning, but we should quickly clear that out and be into full sunshine," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
The sun will hold on for Friday with a high of 10 C and the sun continues into Saturday with a low-pressure system moving in on Sunday with rain moving into the region for a wet end to the weekend.
Daytime highs for the next seven days will average slightly above normal — 8 C is normal for the high of 1 C for the low.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. High 13.
Thursday Night: Clear. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low 6.
Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High 11.
Saturday: Sunny. High 8.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 10.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 10.
