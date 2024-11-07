London’s only 24/7 drop-in space in jeopardy under new encampment funding rules
There is more clarity on a city council resolution that appeared to forbid resting spaces on main streets of business improvement areas.
It’s a decision that was followed with great anxiety for those who operate the Ark Aid Street Mission in the Old East Village.
“If we close these doors, there’s no 24/7 drop-in space anywhere in our city. And I think it’s critical for Londoners to know that if Ark Aid can’t offer that service, there isn’t another 24-7 space right now,” explained Ark Aid executive director Sarah Campbell.
On Tuesday, city council passed a motion stating public funding earmarked for London’s encampment strategy cannot be used to support day or nighttime resting spaces located on the main street of any business improvement area in the city.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said the new rule does not apply to temporary or semi-permanent shelter beds.
“So, I think it’s very important to define a resting space versus an overnight bed. An overnight bed, you come in, you spend the whole night there. You check in, you check out, it’s a place to get a full eight hours sleep. A resting space is a spot where you come in out of the cold, two or three hours max,” explained Lewis.
Lewis said it does not preclude organizations from using privately donated funds to create resting spaces on BIA main streets, but that’s not much consolation for Sarah Campbell.
“One big change for Ark Aid would be if it’s not city supported that we would have to change the scope and how many hours, you know, that we’re open and things like that. Because from a donor base alone, we would not have the funds to operate as much as we do right now,” said Campbell.
Lewis said Ark Aid would continue to be eligible for public funding for its shelter beds.
Lewis said main streets for local BIAs include Dundas and Richmond for the Downtown BIA, Hamilton Road for the Hamilton Road BIA, Dundas Street East for the Argyle BIA, and Dundas for the Old East Village.
