LONDON
London

    • Knights take six-game win streak to the Soo

    Eason Cowan scored two goals on Nov. 6, 2024 to increase is points streak to 47 games. (Source: London Knigths/X) Eason Cowan scored two goals on Nov. 6, 2024 to increase is points streak to 47 games. (Source: London Knigths/X)
    Share

    The London Knights took a six-game win streak to Sault St. Marie Wednesday night.

    Easton Cowan scored two goals as the Knights toppled the Greyhounds 5-1.

    Oliver Bonk, Landon Sim and Sam Dickinson provided the rest of the offence for London (11-4-0), which improved its win streak to seven games.

    Justin Cloutier opened the scoring at 6:07 of the first period for Sault Ste. Marie.

    London's next game is Friday at home to North Bay.

    — With fiiles from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News