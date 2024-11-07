Knights take six-game win streak to the Soo

The London Knights took a six-game win streak to Sault St. Marie Wednesday night.

Easton Cowan scored two goals as the Knights toppled the Greyhounds 5-1.

Oliver Bonk, Landon Sim and Sam Dickinson provided the rest of the offence for London (11-4-0), which improved its win streak to seven games.

Justin Cloutier opened the scoring at 6:07 of the first period for Sault Ste. Marie.

London's next game is Friday at home to North Bay.

