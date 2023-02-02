Snow squall warning issued, frigid temperatures to impact London region

Snow-covered trees are seen in London, Ont.'s Springbank Park in this view-submitted image from January 2023. (Source: Mike Thomas) Snow-covered trees are seen in London, Ont.'s Springbank Park in this view-submitted image from January 2023. (Source: Mike Thomas)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver