Sneak peek inside Reptilia’s nearly completed zoo as it awaits decision on by-law exemption

Reptilia has been building its new facility in London, Ont. even though the zoo’s request for an exemption to the Animal Control By-law has yet to be heard by council.

On Tuesday, Reptilia offered CTV News London a tour of its self-described “reptile zoo and conservation centre” inside Westmount Mall.

Numerous concrete and glass enclosures in various states of completion fill the sprawling 35,000 sq. ft. facility.

“We anticipate about half a million people coming here a year,” predicts Bob Murphy, Reptilia’s director of animal welfare.

But a political hurdle may stand in the way.

As CTV News London first reported on Wednesday, Reptilia is asking city council for an exemption to London’s Animal Control By-law that forbids the display of exotic species.

After making a significant financial investment building the zoo, Reptilia doesn’t believe that a by-law exemption is legally required.

Construction of Reptilia nears completion at London, Ont.'s Westmount Mall on Nov. 25, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

“Where the question sits right now is: Does our permit for indigenous species extend to non-indigenous exotic species?” explained Murphy. “Two lawyers are of the opinion that it does, because the province also oversees the health and safety on non-indigenous species.”

He suggests Reptilia’s exemption request is about community acceptance.

“From Reptilia’s perspective, we think we can open as it stands, but we really want the blessing of the City of London and the people of London,” he said.

Civic administration directed CTV News London to an April 2022 report that suggests Reptilia intends to operate under a provincial licence that permits exotic animals.

The report explained, “Once they are open and operating, enforcement of the terms and conditions of the [licence] will be the responsibility of the Province.”

However, the report added, “if there are matters outside of their [licence], they may be subject to the City’s Animal Control By-law.”

Reptilia displays 250 species of reptiles, amphibians, and spiders from around the world at its locations in Vaughan and Whitby.

Reptilia expects construction to be completed by the end of December.

The Community and Protective Services Committee is being asked to consider the exemption Tuesday.