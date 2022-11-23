Reptilia seeks exemption to London, Ont.’s ban on exotic zoo animals

London’s by-law prohibiting the display of non-native zoo animals will be challenged next week.

Reptilia’s new facility in Westmount Mall is in the final phase of construction, so the self described “reptile zoo and conservation centre” is returning to city hall seeking an exemption to London’s animal control by-law.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about what Reptilia is all about,” explained John Winston, acting as a spokesperson for Reptilia.

Winston said the facility can become a local and regional tourist attraction focussed on education. Reptilia has over 250 species of reptiles, amphibians and spiders that naturally occur around the world.

“What’s really required is an exemption against an existing by-law that forbids non-indigenous species to be housed in the City of London,” explained Winston.

Two existing locations operate in Vaughan and Whitby.

“This seems like something of an ambush,” said Marie Blosh, vice-chair of the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee at city hall. “We have rookie councillors on that committee, four out of five it’s their very first meeting. I’m going to do my best to bring them up to speed on the history of this issue.”

Blosh says London’s animal control by-law banning the display of exotic species dates back to 2011.

Reptilia was previously in front of council in 2018 and this past April, and received a building permit from city hall where work has been underway inside the mall for months.

It’s now nearing completion.

Reptilia emphasizes that it has exotic animals that were surrendered by previous owners and could not be released into the wild.

“All of the animals are housed in a habitat they are accustomed to, they are not wild caught animals, they are born in captivity and accustomed to human involvement,” added Winston.

“It doesn’t matter if an animal was taken out of the wild or captive bred,” said Blosh. “A captive bred animal is going to suffer in captivity just as much.”

The Community and Protective Services Committee will be asked to consider Reptilia’s request for an exemption on Nov. 29.