    • SIU investigating 'occurrence' outside Aylmer

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)

     

    A portion of Talbot Street in Aylmer is closed for an investigation.

    OPP told CTV News, "the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate as a result of an occurrence."

    No details have been released in terms of what the occurrence was.

    The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

    Talbot Street is closed from Caverly Road to Rogers Road. 

