LONDON
London

    • SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft

    An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning. 

    According to a release from the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, OPP officers located a taxi that had been reported as stolen on Highway 3, near Rogers Road, in Malahide. 

    Officers then followed the taxi to Aylmer, where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. 

    During an interaction between police and the 18-year-old suspect, the SIU said one officer discharged a conducted energy weapon, while a second officer discharged a firearm.

    The male suspect was not struck by the discharging of the firearm, and was subsequently arrested. 

    A section of Highway 3 just east of Aylmer is closed for an investigation now being led by the SIU. Nov. 29, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, and one subject official and three witness officials have also been designated.

    Talbot Street is closed from Caverly Road to Rogers Road. 

    The SIU is asking anyone with information, including photos or videos to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, or submit a tip through the SIU website

    The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News