SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft

An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, OPP officers located a taxi that had been reported as stolen on Highway 3, near Rogers Road, in Malahide.

Officers then followed the taxi to Aylmer, where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

During an interaction between police and the 18-year-old suspect, the SIU said one officer discharged a conducted energy weapon, while a second officer discharged a firearm.

The male suspect was not struck by the discharging of the firearm, and was subsequently arrested.

A section of Highway 3 just east of Aylmer is closed for an investigation now being led by the SIU. Nov. 29, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, and one subject official and three witness officials have also been designated.

Talbot Street is closed from Caverly Road to Rogers Road.

The SIU is asking anyone with information, including photos or videos to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, or submit a tip through the SIU website.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.