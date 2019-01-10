

CTV London





Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has closed their investigation into an incident involving the London police K-9 Unit.

A 34-year-old London man filed a complaint in Nov. 2018 in relation to an incident on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Investigators say London police were called to a home for a domestic situation, but the man involved refused officers entry and would not present himself.

Officers then reportedly entered through another door at which point the man fled to the second floor.

The man was found there by an officer with a police dog and during the arrest, the SIU says, the man was bitten and suffered lacerations.

The man suffered no serious injuries, and as a result the SIU has terminated their investigation.

SIU Director Tony Loparco said in a statement, “The medical records indicate that the injuries to the man were not serious. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU's mandate is to investigate police involved incidents where there has been "death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault."