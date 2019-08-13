

CTV London





A London man is facing charges and the SIU has been called in after an arrest on Friday that left the man injured.

Two officers were called to an address on Huron Street around 7 p.m. in relation to an assault investigation.

According to police, the 30-year-old man became combative when the officers arrived and was arrested.

After being taken to police headquarters, he was found to be injured, so he was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

The officers involved were not injured.

The man has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the man's injuries.