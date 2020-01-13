Music to the ears: Library launches musical instrument lending program
File Photo
LONDON, ONT -- Looking to try your hand at a new musical instrument? Now you can give one a test run by simply borrowing one from the London Public Library.
Starting Monday Londoners of any age will be able to borrow a musical instrument from the Central Library branch.
All that is needed is a library card.
The new program is made possible thanks to funding from the 2019 London JUNOS host Committee.
A launch event is taking place at the Central Library at 11:45 a.m.