LONDON, ONT -- In a little more than a week riders will once again be paying a fare on London Transit buses.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) announced Tuesday morning that they would be resuming fare collection and front door boarding on Aug. 19.

“The Commission’s priority throughout the pandemic has been the safety of our employees and passengers. With the installation of the Operator barriers, the return to front door boarding on our Conventional service is now possible,” read the LTC statement.

Passengers will be required to enter through the front door but exit at the back door.

Towards the end of July, a report called for the resumption of fares to begin in September.

While fares are now required there will be no Monthly passes available for the month of August.

For the month tickets, cash or stored value on a Smart Card will be accepted with transfers being issued as required.

Passes for the month of September will be available beginning Aug. 15.

For a list of locations where passes and tickets may be purchased follow this link.

All passengers are reminded that face coverings are required on busses and other forms of transit.

Bus operators are not required to wear a mask as they are behind newly installed barriers.

The LTC is calling for people to respectful of those who are not required to wear a mask as they are also not required to explain or prove their exemption.