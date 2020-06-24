LONDON, ONT. -- London Transit announced updates for transit riders, Wednesday.

To keep riders and operators safe, the Commission has extended rear door boarding until July 31. Riders with accessibility needs are able to board through the front door as usual.

Route 90 will continue to operate on a Saturday schedule on weekdays, and a regular Sunday schedule on Saturday.

Route 91 will continue to operate on a regular weekday and regular Saturday schedule on Saturday.

Additional buses will be deployed to routes requiring help due to higher demand due to the city reopening.

It is strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when using transit.

Visit London Transit's website for route schedules.