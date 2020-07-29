Advertisement
LTC votes to restart paid fares and front-door entry on Sept. 1
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:04PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Upon completing their monthly meeting, the London Transit Commission voted to restart paid fares and front door entry on Sept. 1.
With a close vote of those hoping to start paid fares on Aug. 15 on all buses that have barriers, the vote was lost 2-2 as a motion cannot pass in case of a tie.
London transit hope to have 159 buses with barriers by Aug. 14, subject to delivery by the manufacturer.
Due to Ontario's COVID-19 rules and guidelines, fares can only be accepted once barriers are put in place on buses.