LONDON, ONT. -- Upon completing their monthly meeting, the London Transit Commission voted to restart paid fares and front door entry on Sept. 1.

With a close vote of those hoping to start paid fares on Aug. 15 on all buses that have barriers, the vote was lost 2-2 as a motion cannot pass in case of a tie.

London transit hope to have 159 buses with barriers by Aug. 14, subject to delivery by the manufacturer.

Due to Ontario's COVID-19 rules and guidelines, fares can only be accepted once barriers are put in place on buses.