LONDON, ONT. -- Starting Aug. 4, residents can take a bus to get to and from London, Sarnia and Strathroy.

The fully accessible transit service will kick off service with three round trips daily and two weekend round trips.

The buses will seat 10 to 12 passengers.

In light of COVID-19, the operator, Voyago, has implemented health and safety measures including mandatory masks, frequent cleaning and barriers between drivers and passengers.

A similar transit plan connecting Oxford County communities and London has will also start on Aug. 4.

“We’re excited to announce the start of this service, knowing it will provide a much needed transportation alternative for those in the region. Many residents, students and employers have been eagerly awaiting this service, and we’re happy to be able to tell them that it will be up and running come August 4th,” says Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden of Strathroy-Caradoc.

“A critical piece of our economic recovery depends on our ability to get people to and from work in a convenient and affordable manner. This need is not only local, it is also regional. The inter-community transit service will further connect our communities, while opening new employment opportunities, supporting local tourism, and strengthening the region as a whole,” adds London Mayor Ed Holder.

Fares will start at $5 to a maximum of $20. Kids under five-years-old ride for free.

Rides must be reserved by phone at 519-787-1055.

For more information on fares and routes click here.

The service is being funded by the province until 2023, through the Ontario Community Transportation Grant program.