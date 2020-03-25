LONDON, ONT. -- Intercommunity bus service slated to connect London, Strathroy-Caradoc and Sarnia is being delayed due to COVID-19.

The transit service was slated to start running on April 1, but the municipalities jointly decided to postpone the launch indefinitely.

A statement released by the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc says the decision was made on the advice of provincial and municipal public health officials.

It continues, "we are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of passengers and employees is safeguarded and protected."

A new launch date will be announced "when it is safe to do so."

The three-year program was announced in Nov. 2019, with the province committing nearly $1.5 million to its launch.