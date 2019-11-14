

LONDON, Ont. -- You'll soon be able to take public transit to travel from Strathroy or Mt. Brydges to London and Sarnia.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton made the announcement on Thursday morning.

The province is committing $1.45 million in funding over two years for the public transit link.

In a media release McNaughton said, “A commuter bus service will connect people with good jobs, making it easier and more convenient for residents of Strathroy-Caradoc to get where they need to go.”

The bus service - expected to launch in spring 2020 - will stop in all four communities, making multiple round-trips, five days a week.

Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden responded to the news in a statement, saying "Intercommunity transportation services like this are vital for increasing affordable access to post-secondary education and employment opportunities.”

Strathroy-Caradoc is one of 39 municipalities being funded by the province for local transit and intercommunity bus service.