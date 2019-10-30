

LONDON, Ont - A report from the London Transit Commission may be putting a new wrinkle in the city’s plan to reduce speed limits in residential areas.

The report warns of significant impacts if area collector roads are dropped to 40 kilometres per hour.

It was last month that council approved a plan to reduce residential side streets to the lower limits, but a decision about so called collector roads and downtown streets was put off until the LTC could be consulted.

The report wanrs that 8 routes would be highly impacts if speed limits drop.

Staff do not recommend compensating with reduced bus frequency as it could undo recent service improvements.

To make up the service hours lost would add $3.4 million in operating expenses, plus another $4.8 million for 8 new buses.

More details about the report are expected Wednesday.