Major improvements to synchronize 400 traffic lights in London could be finished a year from now.

Tuesday evening the Civic Works Committee recommended council spends $4.4-million on the “electronic backbone” of a synchronized traffic light system.

It’s the first of several components that will bring London a state of the art traffic control system that will use real time cameras, and change lights to address unexpected traffic delays.

The system is also required for the future operation of bus rapid transit.

If approved by council all of the upgrades will be complete by next fall.