Single-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.

Drivers will have to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, a single-vehicle collision closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Southminster Street, south of London, on Friday morning.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area as clean-up of the scene continues.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Police continue to investigate, and said additional updates would be provided.