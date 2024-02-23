LONDON
London

    • Single-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.

    OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck is seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 401 and Southminster Street, near London, Ont., on Feb. 23 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X) OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck is seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 401 and Southminster Street, near London, Ont., on Feb. 23 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    Drivers will have to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.

    According to a social media post from OPP West Region, a single-vehicle collision closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Southminster Street, south of London, on Friday morning.

    Police said drivers should expect delays in the area as clean-up of the scene continues.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

    Police continue to investigate, and said additional updates would be provided. 

