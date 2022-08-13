Shooting in Hanover Ont. leads to arrest in Ottawa
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Hanover earlier this week.
On Tuesday afternoon, a 29-year-old man was sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted as the suspect and victim knew one another.
Saturday evening, police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Boetinger in Ottawa.
Boetinger is facing several charges including attempted murder.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue the investigation.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.
Arizona parents arrested trying to get in locked-down school
Police arrested three Arizona parents, shocking two of them with stun guns, as they tried to force their way into a school that police locked down Friday after an armed man was seen trying to get on campus, authorities said.
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Kristen Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, N.S., but she says that twice in the past month, her son, who has a rare form of epilepsy, has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canada Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCAN.
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Speed limit brought down to 40 km/h in several Kitchener neighbourhoods
Those driving through a neighbourhood in Kitchener may want to double check the speed limit.
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Play ball! Windsor, Ont. hosting the best softball players in Ontario this summer
Windsor is welcoming the best female softball players between the ages of 12 and 18. This weekend, it’s the U13 Championships at Mic Mac Park.
Simcoe County students to visit Dieppe for 80th anniversary of raid
A group of local students will be making the trip to Europe this week for a commemorative ceremony honouring those who served.
Tragic end to search for missing 9-year-old boy
Ontario Provincial Police confirm missing 9-year-old boy has been located deceased along Georgian Bay.
Early morning collision kills wrong-way driver on Highway 400
OPP in Tay Township are investigating an early morning fatal collision on Highway 400.
One person dead following ATV collision
One person is dead following an ATV collision Saturday afternoon.
Sudbury Police investigating a homicide
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a homicide in Sudbury on Thursday.
Sudbury Police investigating suspicious death in the city
One woman is dead in what police will only call a suspicious death in the city.
Queensway shutdown slows traffic across the city of Ottawa
Commuters face slowdowns on several roads in Ottawa this weekend, as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
Police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in
A man who allegedly stabbed a woman and held a child inside a Scarborough home was fatally shot by Toronto police officers following an interaction on Saturday afternoon.
Man dead after shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lot
A shooting at a plaza parking lot in Vaughan has left one man dead, York Regional Police say.
Pull on your cowboy boots: Montreal's first-ever Lasso Fest kicks off
The distinct twang of country music is rining throughout the air of Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend as Quebecer group the Mountain Daisies kicked off the Lasso Montreal country music festival Friday night.
Quebec Liberal youth wing wants Bill 96's CEGEP requirement to be optional
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
85-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Brossard
An 85-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a car in Brossard, a municipality in Greater Montreal.
New Brunswick's first confirmed case of Monkeypox not travel-related
At this time, the Monkeypox vaccine is not widely available to the public.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Folklorama major fundraiser for local cultural organizations
On top of getting a chance to highlight different cultures, Folklorama is also proving to be an important source of funding for local cultural groups.
'When we all join together, that's when true healing takes place': powwow teaches indigenous culture
It was an afternoon of drums, dancing, and reconciliation as 1justcity held its third annual demonstration powwow at Vimy Ridge Park Sunday.
BIZ optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown despite survey showing declining perceptions
A new survey says nearly half of Canadians think their downtown has declined in the last year, but Winnipeg's downtown advocates say they are optimistic about its future, and are working hard to make downtown a safe space for everyone.
Residents escape Wildwood home struck by lightning during Friday storm
Friday night's thunderstorm had Calgarians in every corner of the city watching the skies, but it was too close for comfort for one family in Wildwood.
B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win
Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
'Clearly a breakdown': Kenney condemns controversial essay, links firestorm to slow news week
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condemned a controversial prize-winning essay that's been criticized for being sexist and racist during his provincewide radio call-in program, but also appeared to downplay the controversy it generated.
Chinatown community patrols document vandalism, help area businesses to build sense of safety
A group of volunteers is regularly conducting community patrols in Chinatown to help document vandalism and make the area a safer space for area businesses and residents.
Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship
Canada improved it record to three wins and no losses Saturday at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton after scoring a 5-1 win against Czechia.
Coast guard called in as diesel spill closes Richmond beaches
Beaches at Richmond's Garry Point Park are closed after the Canadian Coast Guard investigated and try to clean up a recent diesel spill.
B.C. lawyer sentenced to 22 months for forging documents including police reports, doctors' notes
A B.C. lawyer has been sentenced to 22 months in jail after pleading guilty to forging documents that he submitted to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board over a period of nearly 10 years
High-risk sex offender back in custody: Vancouver police
A high-risk sex offender who went missing soon after being released from prison to a halfway house in Vancouver is back in custody, police said Saturday.