'Sharp object' found in Halloween candy: OPP

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Provincial police have issued more reminders for parents to check their children's candy after sharp objects were found in two separate Halloween treats in two separate locations.

The warnings comes from Grey Bruce OPP and Oxford OPP, after they received concerning reports from parents.

Grey Bruce OPP say an individual discovered what appeared to be a pin in a box of Smarties their child received while trick-or-treating, and noted that the box looked like it had been tampered with.

The candy is believed to have been handed out in the Wiarton, Ont. area on Halloween night, but the pin wasn't reported until Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

And Oxford OPP issued a similar warning Tuesday afternoon after receiving information that candy had been tampered with in Thamesford, Ont.

A photo tweeted by West Region OPP appears to show a pin or needle in a miniature Aero bar.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The warnings come a day after Huron OPP raised concerns about suspected cannabis edibles in Halloween treats that were later determined to be regular candy.