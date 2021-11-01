Candies found in Halloween treat bag were not pot gummies: OPP

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Huron County OPP say a suspicious Halloween treat bag that was discovered by a Howick resident today contained candy gummies and not cannabis edibles.

Police say the individual that distributed the Halloween treat bag contacted police this evening. Police met with the individual and have since learned approximately 25 similar bags were distributed.

The treat bags contained candy only.

OPP had issued a warning after the gummies were found in a smell-proof bag commonly used for cannabis edibles.

Police are reminding parents and caregivers to always check Halloween candy prior to consumption and if there is any question or uncertainty about the safety of the items, they should be disposed of.