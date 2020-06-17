LONDON, ONT. -- The intersection of Highbury Avenue and Kilally Road was closed in both directions for several hours after a serious motorcycle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the area in north London just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, after reports of a motorcycle striking a pedestrian.

London police closed Highbury in both directions between Edgevalley Road and Townsend Drive, and Kilally between Wintergarden Road and Webster Street after the accident.

Middlesex-London EMS confirmed to CTV News two patients were transported to Victoria Hospital.

Police say the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries, while the motorcyclist was in serious but stable condition. Both were adult males.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as members of the Traffic Management Unit investigated.