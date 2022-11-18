Sentencing hearing for impaired driver who killed 8-year-old girl

It was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom as the family of eight-year-old Nihal Toor, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2020, described how their lives have been tragically altered forever.

“We miss her everyday,” said Maya Toor, Nihal’s older sister. “It’s just horrible.”

In his victim impact statement, Nihal’s father Sukhwinder Singh told the sentencing hearing how his life will never be the same.

“From the moment she passed, I’ve forgotten how to live, I’m numb to all experiences,” said Singh, “She was the best of all our children rolled into one.”

While sobbing, Nihal’s mother Baljinder Toor told the court, “I lost my daughter and my future all in one night — this could have been avoided.”

Nihal and her family were visiting relatives in London from Virginia in July 2020 when the car she was in was struck near the intersection of Egremont Drive and Hickory Drive in Strathroy, Ont.

She later died in hospital.

Police quickly arrested Alicia Van Bree, 35, and last August she plead guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with injuries to another relative.

When Van Bree addressed the court during her sentencing hearing she was remorseful and said, “The magnitude of what I’ve done is with men every moment of everyday...I’m wondering if she [Nihal] hears my prayers and if I could be forgiven.”

Before the proceedings ended, Nihal’s father did offer forgiveness to her.

The Crown asked Justice Maria Carroccia that Van Bree be sentenced to eight years in prison while the defence requested a sentence of two to three years.

The matter has now be put over to Nov. 25 when a date for sentencing will be selected.