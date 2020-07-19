LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP have identified the eight-year-old girl who died Friday night after a crash with an alleged impaired driver in the Municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.

OPP say just before 10 p.m. two vehicles slammed into each other at the intersection of Egremont Drive and Hickory Drive.

Nihal Toor, 8, of London received life-threatening injuries but died in hospital.

Three other people suffered minor injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested and charged Alicia Van Bree, 33, of Strathroy with one count of operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and one count of operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Van Bree has been released and will appear in a London court room on Sept. 10.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The investigation continues.