LONDON, ONT. -- An 8-year-old girl is dead and three others injured after a collision Friday night in the Municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.

OPP say just before 10 p.m. two vehicles slammed into each other at the intersection of Egremont Drive and Hickory Drive.

The girl received life-threatening injuries but died in hospital.

The name of the girl is not being released at this time until next of kin are notified.

Three other people suffered minor injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested and charged Alicia Van Bree, 33, of Strathroy with one count of operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and one count of operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Van Bree has been released and will appear in a London court room on Sept. 10.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The investigation continues.