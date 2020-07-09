LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP have identified the person killed in Wednesday's collision on Highbury Avenue near Eight Mile Road.

Police say around 11:20 a.m., a crash took place between an SUV and a tractor trailer, engulfing both vehicles in flames.

The SUV driver, 19-year-old Alexander Siolas of London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP continue to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.