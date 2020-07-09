Advertisement
OPP identify SUV driver killed in Highbury Avenue crash
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 2:31PM EDT
What remains of a transport truck is seen after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP have identified the person killed in Wednesday's collision on Highbury Avenue near Eight Mile Road.
Police say around 11:20 a.m., a crash took place between an SUV and a tractor trailer, engulfing both vehicles in flames.
The SUV driver, 19-year-old Alexander Siolas of London, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP continue to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
