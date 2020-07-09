Advertisement
Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Highway 402
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 10:21AM EDT
A transport truck left the roadway and ended up along the shoulder of Highway 402 in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating after a transport truck in the eastbound lanes of Highway 402 ended up in the ditch on Thursday morning.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash near Glendon Drive.
Police say one lane is closed and are warning drivers to expect delays.