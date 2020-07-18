Advertisement
Single vehicle crash in Thames Centre kills driver
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 11:02AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was killed after a single vehicle crash in Thames Centre on Friday.
OPP were called to Westchester Bourne near Thompson Drive around 1 p.m.
Police say the lone vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Aaron Fallowfield, 56, of London.
The investigation continues.