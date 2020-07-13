Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Tractor trailer rolls over on HWY 402, Monday evening
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 9:04PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex County OPP responded to a single vehicle roll over Monday evening.
A tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the eastbound lanes of HWY 402 at School Road, blocking both lanes of the highway.
Police closed the lanes involved between Kerwood Road and Centre Road as crews remove the truck and trailer.
Alternate routes are available at this time.
Minor injuries have been reported.