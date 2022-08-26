Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl

After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.

Appearing via Zoom, Alicia Van Bree, 35, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The court heard that on July 17, 2020, a vehicle driven by Van Bree collided with another vehicle at Egremont Road and Hickory Drive near Strathroy.

Eight-year-old Nihal Toor who lived in Virginia was killed in the crash and another person was injured.

The little girl and her family were in the area that summer visiting relatives when the crash occurred.

Van Bree is expected to be back in court on Nov. 18 for her sentencing hearing. At that point, the court is expected to hear victim impact statements from the family of the young girl who was killed.