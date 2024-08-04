Section of York Street closed as of Tuesday morning

A section of York Street will be completely closed to through traffic as of Tuesday morning – the latest in the ongoing completion of the Downtown Sewer Separation program.

The project includes major improvements to many underground municipal and private utility infrastructure, increasing capacity for the ever-growing population of London.

The work will also separate combined storm and sanitary sewers, helping to improve the health of the Thames River.

Motorists and cyclists passing through should expect delays in the area for the rest of the summer, however no local transit routes will be affected at this time.