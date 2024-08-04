LONDON
London

    • Private drinking water in Corunna not safe for consumption

    (Source: BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    Lambton Public Health is advising users of private wells in the area of Hill and Lyndoch streets in Coruna not to use their tap water after the suspected contamination of diesel fuel in the area.

    At this time, only private systems are impacted – municipal water continues to be safe for consumption.

    Until further notice, residents are advised not to use water from any private systems in the area, and to avoid skin contact.

    Swimming precautions have also been issued for the St. Clair River in the area, and locals are advised to avoid public swimming in the area until further notice.

    Do not use the water for bathing, drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning, laundry, washing dishes, or washing your hands.

    There have not been any reports of illness as a result of this incident. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    • Fatal drowning in Kawartha region

      An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News