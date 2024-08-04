Private drinking water in Corunna not safe for consumption

Lambton Public Health is advising users of private wells in the area of Hill and Lyndoch streets in Coruna not to use their tap water after the suspected contamination of diesel fuel in the area.

At this time, only private systems are impacted – municipal water continues to be safe for consumption.

Until further notice, residents are advised not to use water from any private systems in the area, and to avoid skin contact.

Swimming precautions have also been issued for the St. Clair River in the area, and locals are advised to avoid public swimming in the area until further notice.

Do not use the water for bathing, drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning, laundry, washing dishes, or washing your hands.

There have not been any reports of illness as a result of this incident.