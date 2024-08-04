London Majors shut down by Welland Jackfish pitcher

LONDON
    The London Majors opened strong in Saturday night’s road game, but quickly lost momentum.

    Scoring a pair of runs in their first inning, from that point on they were stonewalled, losing 6-2 to the leading Welland Jackfish.

    With only five hits to their name, the Majors only managed to get on base in three of the nine innings – with Brandon Underhill keeping the Majors on their back foot for most of the game before handing off the mound.

    The Majors Eduardo De Oleo had a single and a double. Cleveland Brownlee, .Champ Garner and Brad Verhoeven had one hit each.

    In the coming days, the Majors will face off against the Chatham-Kent Barnstormers – with one game on Fergie Jenkins field today, and another in Labatt Park on Monday.

    London sits fourth place in the league, while the Barnstormers are in fifth, four and a half games behind London. 

