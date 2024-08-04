Looking for fireworks? Head south to the beach Sunday night

LONDON
London

    A pair of Elgin County beach villages will be celebrating the long weekend with Fireworks displays on Sunday evening.

    During the CALIPSO (Come and Live in Port Stanley Ontario) festival in Port Stanley, organizers will light up the sky on the berm at 10 p.m.

    It’s part of the event which features two more full days of activities including magic shows, mermaids on the beach, food trucks, a circus academy performance and more.

    Meanwhile, forty kilometres east along Lake Erie, organizers of Sunday’s Bayham Beachfest will light off fireworks at dusk.

    It caps off a day that includes an ice cream eating contest, volleyball tournament, live music, kids zone and firefighters pancake breakfast.  

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    • Fatal drowning in Kawartha region

      An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.

