Looking for fireworks? Head south to the beach Sunday night

A pair of Elgin County beach villages will be celebrating the long weekend with Fireworks displays on Sunday evening.

During the CALIPSO (Come and Live in Port Stanley Ontario) festival in Port Stanley, organizers will light up the sky on the berm at 10 p.m.

It’s part of the event which features two more full days of activities including magic shows, mermaids on the beach, food trucks, a circus academy performance and more.

Meanwhile, forty kilometres east along Lake Erie, organizers of Sunday’s Bayham Beachfest will light off fireworks at dusk.

It caps off a day that includes an ice cream eating contest, volleyball tournament, live music, kids zone and firefighters pancake breakfast.