LONDON
London

    • Free menstrual products being offered at London Public Libraries

    (Source: London Public Library) (Source: London Public Library)
    Share

    London Public Libraries are now equipped with free menstrual products at all branches.

    Part of a movement to increase period equity, providing access to free products in public spaces help to provide options to the 61 per cent of people that menstruate that struggle to gain access to these products – 90 per cent of which was indicated to be for financial reasons.

    Funded by donors, the pilot program paces baskets of menstrual products in all washrooms at London Public Libraries.

    Central Information & Fiction Supervisor Kristen Caschera said, “Libraries serve people of all ages, races, backgrounds, and income levels. By providing these necessary supplies in a judgment-free environment, we support our patrons' health and success, especially youth and marginalized communities.”

    Period equity is not just a human rights issue, but also a public health concern – leading some individuals to seek alternative solutions that put them at risk of toxic shock syndrome, and infection, but also causing many to make difficult choices between hygiene products and other needs.

    Food Bank Canada states, “Menstrual products are a basic need, and food banks across the country see firsthand how far too many people are forced to choose between personal hygiene products or buying enough food to eat.”

    The hope for the project is that it will not only reduce stigma surrounding menstruation, but also reduce that burden for those that struggle to afford these products.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    • Fatal drowning in Kawartha region

      An 81-year-old man was found dead in a river at the Kawartha Highlands Signature Park on Friday after reportedly drifting in a tube and going missing.

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News