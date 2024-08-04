Free menstrual products being offered at London Public Libraries

London Public Libraries are now equipped with free menstrual products at all branches.

Part of a movement to increase period equity, providing access to free products in public spaces help to provide options to the 61 per cent of people that menstruate that struggle to gain access to these products – 90 per cent of which was indicated to be for financial reasons.

Funded by donors, the pilot program paces baskets of menstrual products in all washrooms at London Public Libraries.

Central Information & Fiction Supervisor Kristen Caschera said, “Libraries serve people of all ages, races, backgrounds, and income levels. By providing these necessary supplies in a judgment-free environment, we support our patrons' health and success, especially youth and marginalized communities.”

Period equity is not just a human rights issue, but also a public health concern – leading some individuals to seek alternative solutions that put them at risk of toxic shock syndrome, and infection, but also causing many to make difficult choices between hygiene products and other needs.

Food Bank Canada states, “Menstrual products are a basic need, and food banks across the country see firsthand how far too many people are forced to choose between personal hygiene products or buying enough food to eat.”

The hope for the project is that it will not only reduce stigma surrounding menstruation, but also reduce that burden for those that struggle to afford these products.