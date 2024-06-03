LONDON
London

    • Section of Highway 402 closed following crash

    (Source: OPP West Region/X) (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    OPP in Middlesex County have closed a portion of Highway 402.

    Westbound lanes are closed at Glendon Drive, according to police with traffic being diverted onto Glendon Drive.

    There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or possible injuries.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

