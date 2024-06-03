Section of Highway 402 closed following crash
OPP in Middlesex County have closed a portion of Highway 402.
Westbound lanes are closed at Glendon Drive, according to police with traffic being diverted onto Glendon Drive.
There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or possible injuries.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's why
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
As Hunter Biden's gun case starts jury selection, U.S. president says he has 'boundless love' for him
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Katy Perry 'fixed' Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
This Canadian scientist combines passion for history, archeology and genetics to solve ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
She is set to be Mexico's first female president. But who is Claudia Sheinbaum?
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Warmest May since 2018: UW weather station
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
-
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
Guelph Dance is seeking support from the community after facing a funding cut.
Windsor
-
Country legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah coming to Caesars Windsor
Country music legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, with special guest George Fox are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor this fall.
-
From decay to dazzling: Ford restores grandeur to former eyesore Detroit train station
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
-
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Random and weapons assaults in Wasaga Beach
At least half-a-dozen people injured in assault attacks in Wasaga Beach.
-
Driver busted for doing motorcycle donuts in busy parking lot
A man faces a slew of charges after doing donuts in busy parking lot.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police charge Brampton man with attempted murder of officer
A 20-year-old from southern Ontario is facing 19 criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a North Bay police officer who tried to arrest him in a stolen vehicle Friday, police say.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Ottawa
-
Construction season kicks off in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
-
Cost of Ottawa stolen vehicle insurance claims increases 500% over five years
The report finds insurance companies paid Ottawa drivers over $41 million in stolen vehicle claims last year.
-
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
-
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here's where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Montreal
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Driver arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
-
Quebec must accelerate its energy transition: economic barometer
Quebec must improve its energy efficiency and focus on better resource utilization in order to “ensure its future economic viability”, according to the 2024 edition of Prospera, an economic barometer designed by BCF Avocats d'affaires and Quadrat Conseils.
Atlantic
-
Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Portapique, N.S., community centre opens with surprise performance by Johnny Reid
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
-
New scanning technology transforms cancer and heart disease diagnosis at Halifax hospital
The QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax unveiled new cutting-edge nuclear medicine technology Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
-
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
-
Death of missing man being investigated as homicide: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating the death of a missing man as a homicide.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
-
Dozens of dogs graduate from the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and wet start to the work week
After a warm weekend that had Edmonton hitting highs slightly above 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday, we'll settle back into a wetter and cooler pattern to start the work week.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver's heavy rain to transition to sun, heat this week
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
-
Jonas Brothers to perform at Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
-
Transport Canada recall removes buses from service in Greater Victoria
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.