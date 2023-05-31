Second housing tower to be constructed, 15 years after Alma College fire in St. Thomas, Ont.
It’s a moment burned in the memory of St. Thomas residents.
The historic Alma College went up in flames 15 years ago on May 28, 2008 after the fire was set by local teenagers.
In the past five years, the property was purchased, a massive housing project was proposed, and an eight-story tower has been built, with a capacity of 156 units.
Among the residents is third-generation Alma College graduate Jane-Ann Tasker.
“I just feel like I'm at home again,” she said.
Tasker and her husband Jack were among the first tenants.
“There are some Alma people here, and one more coming in,” said Tasker. “It was just very sad to drive by when it was in ruins, after the fire and even prior to the fire. But to see something like this be built on the property. It's just magnificent."
Jane-Ann Tasker is a third-generation Alma College graduate. She was one of the first tenants to move into the housing development on the former site of the all-girls school. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The Taskers are about to have some new neighbours.
Starting next month, developer Michael Loewith will begin phase two of the project. It will be a nine-story, 167 unit tower.
“It’s in the southwest corner, so it two sides of it will have direct ravine views,” said Loewith. “It's going to be a really, really special spot. The floor plans are amazing. There is going to be some really nice units overlooking the ravine.”
Tenants said the building has become a community. Even St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston — who advocated for the build — sold his four-bedroom home and moved into the phase one tower.
They said the building has become a community.
A rendering of the phase two tower, which will be built on the former Alma College property in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: Michael Loewith)
“There is a lot of seniors, which is fine, a lot of pets and we enjoy those,” said Tasker, who watched the 2021 fireworks from Pinafore Park with other tenants from the eighth-floor lounge balcony. “We have potluck dinners, there's card games, there's happy hours.”
The project however didn't come without opposition.
Many nearby residents, and some former Alma College students, were not in favour of this development.
“There was a lot of people that you know questioned the scope of the project, our ambition and our dedication to the project,” said Loewith, who so far has delivered what he said he was going to do.
A rendering of the phase two tower, which will be built on the former Alma College property in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: Michael Loewith)
“Sometimes I just have to kind of go on to the trail [at the west end of the property] and look at the whole project,” he added. “It's pretty inspiring.”
CTV News London was on site in 2020 for the “largest one-day concrete pour in southwestern Ontario history.”
“This building is a little bit bigger, so the pour is going to be a little bigger,” said Loewith. “The first one, we had just under 300 truckloads of concrete, and it took us about 12 hours to do it. This one will probably be about 350 truckloads of concrete, so hopefully we get as lucky with the weather as we did a couple years ago.”
An overhead look at the plans for the entire Alma College property in St. Thomas, Ont., which includes the heritage designs. (Source: Michael Loewith) Loewith promised parts of this property would pay homage to the former school. The heritage interpretation plan has been submitted to the City of St. Thomas.
He claims the amphitheater will be restored when phase two is complete.
The heritage garden, and recreation of the tower spire and entrance gates will take place after the construction of phase three when the project finalizes.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Study identifies the rise and fall of lifestyle habits during pandemic
More than three years after COVID was declared a global pandemic, a new study is looking at how the international health crisis has changed the lifestyle habits of Canadians.
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
Ottawa sends minister to Nigeria inauguration after accusing party of terror link
A year after arguing Nigeria's ruling party is responsible for terrorist acts, the Trudeau government has sent a cabinet minister to celebrate the swearing-in of its new president.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Around six fire trucks, including an aerial truck, are on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener.
-
Local fairs and festivals struggling due to lack of volunteers
Several local fairs and festivals are calling off their upcoming events due to a lack of volunteers. Meanwhile one festival is thriving.
-
'Thank God my kids were not outside': Driver charged after car crashes through 3 Kitchener, Ont. backyards
A 72-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle careened off Highland Road West and smashed through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tentative deal with Stellantis reportedly reached to save Windsor EV battery plant
A tentative deal has been reached to secure the Stellantis-LG battery plant slated for Windsor, according to reports.
-
Pilot project capturing downtown Windsor activity
There are a lot of cameras in the downtown area with Windsor police having leaned on many for footage to assist their investigations.
-
Second suspect arrested, warrant issued for third following downtown aggravated assault
Windsor police have arrested a second suspect and issued a warrant for a third in connection to a “vicious” aggravated assault over the weekend.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted after crash on Hwy 89 involving scooter and truck
One person has been airlifted following a collision involving a scooter and truck near Shelburne.
-
Georgian Bay man faces sentencing for deadly impaired driving crash on Hwy 12
A sentencing hearing got underway for the 71-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a collision on Highway 12 in 2020 that claimed the life of a 77-year-old Midland man.
-
38th anniversary of the deadly and destructive tornado that struck Barrie, Ont.
May 31, 1985, started like any other day in Barrie, but all that changed later that afternoon when the sky changed colour, suddenly and without warning, plunging the city into chaos.
Northern Ontario
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
-
Northern Ont. town on the brink of evacuation as out-of-control wildfire grows
Forest fires in northern Ontario are on the rise, with the largest in the region shutting down a critical highway for the people of Hornepayne for a bit and bringing the community to the brink of evacuation.
-
'Mortifying': Toronto woman says restaurant shamed her for ordering too much food
A Toronto woman says she was shamed for the size of her order at a sushi restaurant north of the city in a scathing review posted to social media that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. A third teenager, also from Mississauga, was injured.
-
Crown seeks significant sentence for OPP officer convicted of sexual assault
At a sentencing hearing in Brockville Wednesday, the Crown argued an 'exemplary sentence' was warranted for the OPP officer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and videotaping it.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
-
Police on scene after woman pulled from backyard pool in Brampton
Peel police are at the scene of a possible drowning at a Brampton home.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't feel human': Six Quebecers file legal challenge against Bill 96
One year less a day after Quebec's Bill 96 came into force, a new legal challenge was filed Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse on behalf of six people.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms
Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.
-
Quebec judge calls out 'shocking' state failure after man slays spouse in psychotic delirium
Louise Avon, brutally murdered on March 31, 2022 in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts by her husband in the throes of a crack-induced psychotic delirium, might still be alive if Quebec hadn't "failed miserably in its role of protecting the public."
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier asks for ugent help from federal government as wildfires continue to burn out of control
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking for urgent help as wildfires continue to burn out of control in his province.
-
Roofers hailed as heroes for alerting neighbours to Tantallon-area fire
A Halifax roofing crew is being hailed as heroes for their actions Sunday, after springing into action and alerting neighbours when they spotted smoke and then a fast-moving wildfire in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
-
Shelburne County wildfire remains out of control, further evacuation recommended
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Health Canada warning about life-threatening risks of water beads
Canadians are being warned about the potentially life-threatening risk of water beads for young children.
-
Winnipeg police issue warning about unknown man in high school girls' washroom
Police are on the lookout for an unknown man who entered a girls' washroom at a Winnipeg high school and confronted students earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Calgary-based biosand filter organization celebrating 30 years of providing clean water
The Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology (CAWST) has 1.7 million of its biosand filters in communities all over the world.
Edmonton
-
Man who attacked Edmonton mom in front of her kids has sentence reduced by 5 years
A man who slammed an Edmonton mother to the ground and strangled her outside of a downtown daycare in 2021 has had his nine-year prison sentence reduced to four years.
-
'I hope he can feel better': Edmonton students raise $10K to support classmate with cancer
Students at an Edmonton school rallied around one of their classmates with a terminal form of cancer on Wednesday.
-
2 more charged with first-degree murder in northeast Edmonton 2020 death
Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Watt in northeast Edmonton in 2020.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court sentences woman's stalker to 66 months in prison for 11 crimes
A B.C. man who stalked a woman he became "obsessed with" was convicted of 11 crimes including criminal harassment, attempted break-and-enter and "serial breaches" of no-contact conditions, according to a recently published judgment.
-
Vancouver man, 34, dies in hospital days after apartment fire
A 34-year-old man that was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a Vancouver apartment earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.
-
'Had I stayed at Surrey, my baby would have died': New mother details harrowing child birth
More horror stories are emerging from Surrey Memorial Hospital, as a series of public letters written by frontline staff continue to highlight the perils of staff shortages.