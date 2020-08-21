MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Exactly one year after OPP responded to a call for an infant in medical distress in Corunna, Ont., a man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Two-month-old Liam Watson died on Aug. 26, 2019, six days after being transported to hospital by paramedics.

On Thursday, OPP arrested 20-year-old Nathan Watson of Sarnia, Ont. and charged him with second-degree murder.

An obituary for Liam posted in Aug. 2019 names his parents as Nathan Watson and Jessica Soney, but the connection has not been confirmed by police.

The accused was being held in custody pending a court appearance in Sarnia on Friday.

More to come.