MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a new record, and one new death.

The previous record high for daily cases was 87, which was set less than two weeks ago and then matched four days later.

Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health, says “We’ve hit triple digits, which is a milestone we were hoping to avoid when it comes to our daily reported case count…we are now seeing one to two deaths per day in the last week.”

He encouraged everyone to ensure their New Year’s Eve plans are COVID-safe and involve only those from their own household, so the rapid acceleration of cases could be slowed.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total for the area to 3,106, with 2,414 resolved and 592 active cases. Of the total, 2,789 cases have been in the City of London.

The new death, a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home, brings the region’s total number of deaths to 100.

There are now ongoing outbreaks at 12 seniors’ facilities, but only in one remaining unit at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital.

As of Monday, fewer than five patients or five staff cases at Victoria Hospital’s C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics unit had tested positive.

LHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Dukelow announced Tuesday that the final outbreak at University Hospital (UH), in the 4IP General Medicine unit, was over.

“This marks the resolution of seven weeks of sustained efforts to contain and resolve our outbraks at UH. UH is now outbreak-free.”

The news comes after a total of 11 units had been in outbreak since mid-November, involving 92 staff/physican cases, 82 patient cases and 23 deaths.

Meanwhile a new outbreak has been declared at an apartment complex on Arbor Glen Crescent, where 46 residents and staff have tested positive.

Half-a-dozen school outbreaks were declared over Tuesday including at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary, Ashley Oaks Public, Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary, Sir Arthur Currie Public, Wesminster Secondary, and St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic.

Outbreaks continue at four schools: Covenant Christian School, Ecole elementaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyere, A.B. Lucas Secondary and John Paul II Catholic Secondary.

A long-running outbreak declared at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence on Nov. 19 has also been resolved, leaving just one outbreak in the Perth Hall residence.

As for vaccinations, Dukelow added that 500 long-term care workers or LHSC staff from outbreak units have now been vaccinated, with 300 more expected Tuesday and 420 daily going forward.

Southwestern Public Health, which covers the regions of Elgin and Oxford counties, continues to deal with a number of outbreaks, including two that have seriously escalated.

At Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, there are now 30 resident and 16 staff cases, while at PeopleCare Tavistock, there are now 22 resident cases and 13 staff cases. Each has added two new resident cases in the past 24 hours.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 27 new, 274 active, 1,186 total, 900 resolved, 12 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 80 active, 874 total, 755 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 70 new (multi-day count), 101 active, 635 total, 513 resolved, 21 deaths (one new death)

Grey-Bruce – three new, 31 active, 476 total, 445 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 19 new (multi-day count), 152 active, 692 total, 512 resolved, 28 deaths

Across Ontario, a new daily record was set with 2,553 cases reported Tuesday.