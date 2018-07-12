Featured
Search warrant yields largest fentanyl seizure by London police
London drug bust on July 11, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 11:27AM EDT
It's being called the largest fentanyl seizure ever by London police.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers executed a search warrant in a south London hotel and recovered the following items:
• 50 grams of powder fentanyl (Value $25,000)
• 192 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Value $19,200)
• 44 grams of cocaine (Value $4400)
• 100 X 9mg of hydromorphone capsules (Value $1500)
• Approximately $13,000 in Canadian currency
• 50 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
A St. Thomas man and woman have been charged with several drug offences and will appear in court Thursday.