It's being called the largest fentanyl seizure ever by London police.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers executed a search warrant in a south London hotel and recovered the following items:

• 50 grams of powder fentanyl (Value $25,000)

• 192 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Value $19,200)

• 44 grams of cocaine (Value $4400)

• 100 X 9mg of hydromorphone capsules (Value $1500)

• Approximately $13,000 in Canadian currency

• 50 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

A St. Thomas man and woman have been charged with several drug offences and will appear in court Thursday.