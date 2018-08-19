

CTV London





There's an ongoing search for a missing male in Georgian Bay's Owen Sound harbour.

OPP say the male entered the water, along with family and friends to assist a pet that had jumped from their boat.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the male failed to surface, family and friends called for assistance.

The Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Forces Base Trenton, OPP Marine Unit, Owen Sound Fire Department and Grey County EMS are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122