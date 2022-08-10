Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
The boater left the marina at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday but failed to return. According to Fire Chief Harry Baranik, the boat was reported overdue at 10:30 p.m., approximately one to two kilometres from shore.
One person is believed missing.
Fire crews began a search of the shoreline and pier area in order to determine if the boat had made its way back to the coast.
The Canadian Coast Guard, with assistance from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, conducted the search. Baranik adds that several local boaters are also assisting in the search.
Rescue vessels were also dispatched from Port Bruce and Long Point.
As of Wednesday morning, OPP and the Coast Guard are continuing the search.
- With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine
London Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.
RCMP apologize: Questions remain more than 50 years after Yukon woman's death
Family members are still searching for answers after the RCMP apologized for not properly investigating an Indigenous woman's death more than five decades ago.
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed
Seven years after its debut in Italy, the American pizza giant Dominos has formally shut its stores after it failed to win over locals who preferred homegrown options, according to a report by Milano Today.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
Kitchener
-
Deputy Prime Minister hosts tech sector roundtable in Kitchener
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Canadian technology sector is currently facing.
-
National Peacekeepers’ Day sees parade return to Waterloo
On Aug. 9, 1974, Canada saw its greatest loss of life when a peacekeeping mission where nine Canadian peacekeepers were killed.
-
Guelph woman arrested while allegedly smashing police station doors
Guelph police didn’t have to go far to arrest a woman who they say used a hammer to smash the door of the downtown police station.
Windsor
-
Driver identified after hit-and-run crash involving cyclist and dog: LaSalle police
LaSalle police say the driver of the vehicle was identified after a hit-and-run crash where a cyclist and dog were struck.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
-
One person taken to hospital after crash on Grand Marais Road East
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Aurora seniors set to walk 90 kilometres to support the food bank
A retired couple is set to make a 90-kilometre trek to help feed those in need to mark a milestone birthday.
-
Canadian Armed Forces veteran charged with murder in connection to mass shooting in Belize
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the country of Belize.
-
Fraudster allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s bank account: OPP
OPP are requesting the public’s help in looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Lakeshore, Ont. victim’s identity and withdrew several thousand dollars from their account at a bank in Owen Sound.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario police say men are being targeted in blackmail sex scam
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public about a blackmail sex scam connected to social media sites such as dating sites and Instagram.
-
Sudbury city councillor has pay docked for conduct
Tempers flared in Tuesday's Sudbury city council meeting during a long, heated discussion over the behaviour of one its councillors.
-
Hwy. 144 fully reopened following head-on crash between Chelmsford, Lively
Highway 144 has completely reopened between the Greater Sudbury communities of Lively and Chelmsford after a head-on crash between a transport and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
Emergency room wait times surpass 2 hours in Ottawa
The wait time to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency room exceeded the provincial average in June, with two hospitals in the province's top 10 for wait times.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
-
Nearly 1 in every 3 people tested for monkeypox in Ontario is positive: officials
The province reported 29 new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, with labs reporting a total positivity rate of nearly one in three since May.
-
New video shows suspect attempting to set fire to Hamilton place of worship on successive nights
Hamilton police have released new video footage showing a suspect who attempted to torch a place of worship twice in the span of less than 24 hours.
Montreal
-
Remains of priest who allegedly sexually abused children removed from Kahnawake church grounds
Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Mont-Carmel seniors' residence tenants allege landlord is renting to younger people
Tenants living at the Mont-Carmel seniors' residence say they're concerned their landlord is not obeying a court ruling that states the building must primarily house people of a certain age.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations go up, but ICU numbers decrease
There are now 2,102 Quebecers in hospital, including 714 due to COVID-19, according to public health officials.
Atlantic
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Winnipeg
-
'We need to get doses out': Virologist stresses importance of monkeypox vaccine
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health threat, one virologist is stressing the importance of getting vaccines to those who are most at risk.
-
-
$30 million from federal government to support crisis lines across Canada
The federal government is investing $30 million to support crisis lines across Canada to help victims of gender-based violence.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary girl missing from community of Rundle
Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved but the girl's family is concerned for her welfare.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
TransEd, city expected to make announcements about Valley Line LRT
TransEd is expected to make an announcement about the Valley Line SE LRT project on Wednesday morning.
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillors
If Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
UCP leadership candidates to meet with Alberta Teachers' Association
Six of the seven United Conservative Party candidates vying for the party's leadership will discuss education spending, policy and the future of teaching in Alberta with teachers from across the province Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver weather: Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in forecast
After many warm days in a row, Metro Vancouver's weather is expected to be a little cooler through the rest of the week, with a chance of showers in the forecast.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru tried to blame the restaurant
A B.C. driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru won't receive the payout he requested to cover damages and personal time.